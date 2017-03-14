Vermont supporting Hawaii lawsuit against Trump travel ban

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is supporting Hawaii's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Donovan says Vermont was one of a number of states that filed an amicus, or friend of the court, brief offering arguments to support the lawsuit.

He says he's proud to stand with the other attorneys general in opposing Trump's order.

The documents say they support Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order on the travel ban because they all benefit from immigration and international travel.

A federal judge in Honolulu is scheduled to hear the motion Wednesday.

Despite the support, no states have filed documents asking to be a part of Hawaii's lawsuit. Five states have joined a separate lawsuit by Washington state.

