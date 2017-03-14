New York Assembly budget would halt nuclear plant bailout

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York State Assembly has included in its official priorities backing off a $7.6 billion bailout for three failing power plants upstate.

The Democratic majority on Monday suggested in its one-chamber budget a moratorium on the bailout program until officials from the Public Service Commission testify before a joint Senate and Assembly hearing.

The Assembly's nearly $154 billion spending proposal would also maintain a formula for public school funding, increase wages for direct care workers, fund free tuition at state schools and extend financial aid to students in the country illegally.

The suggestions are modifications to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $152 billion spending proposal.

The Senate is also expected to release its budget this week. The two chambers must negotiate a state budget before April 1.

