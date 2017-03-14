Snow doesn't stop work at Vt. Statehouse

The commute came early for state workers Tuesday. Weather-related cancellations are a rarity for the state, but after getting the official email around 10:45 a.m., state personnel hit the streets by noon.

"I'm happy about that and kind of wondering what tomorrow will bring," said Ruth Hooker, a state worker.

"I didn't come in till 9 o'clock so it would have been nice if they did it earlier, but that's OK," said Kathy Satterfield, a state worker.

Courts were closed but the two other branches of government plowed ahead.

"It's not the storm conditions, not the amount of snow, it really is about the wind and having 30 to 50 mile an hour winds throughout tonight into tomorrow-- that's concerning," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Over at the Vermont Statehouse-- which rarely closes-- it was business as usual, minus most of the student pages. They had a snow day.

"In 18 years that I've been here, I don't think so," said Janet Miller, the Vt. Statehouse sergeant-at-arms. "The protocol has usually been to keep on just meeting."

House lawmakers approved a preliminary vote on a Senate-approved bill to prevent the collection of personal information by the feds.

A Senate committee was also hard at work on the budget. The governor says he's pleased with their progress and the storm is a good opportunity to get some work done.

"They're planted, many of them coming here and staying overnight, so there's a lot to do, and we'll be working here in our office as well," Scott said. "We've got plenty to do."

The wheels of government still spinning-- or should we say turning-- on a snowy March day.