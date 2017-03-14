Shaheen introduces bill to investigate Russian news outlet

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has introduced a bill that gives the Justice Department authority to investigate Russia's English-language news outlet RT America for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

RT America is the American branch of RT News, a Russian state-controlled television network that was mentioned in a U.S. intelligence report about Russian influence in the 2016 election.

The report from the Director of National Intelligence said that RT News affiliate organizations were circumventing U.S. reporting and disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Shaheen, a Democrat, said Tuesday her bill would give the department new authority to compel organizations like RT America to produce documentation on funding sources and foreign connections.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.