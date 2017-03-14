Top 10 biggest snowstorms in Vermont

The 10th biggest snowstorm hit Burlington, March 16, 1937. Just over 19 inches fell.

Another whopper hit 49 years later with 19.7 inches of snow and the ninth biggest came in January 1986

You have to go all the way back to November 1900 for the eighth snowiest storm to slam Vermont. It dropped 20 inches of snow.

Our seventh biggest storm was exactly 24 years ago, blanketing the region with 22.4 inches of snow on the 13th and 14th of March 1993.

March 5, 2001, is the sixth biggest storm, where 22.9 inches of snow fell.

Now to the top five. On January 13, 1934, when 24.7 inches of white stuff fell.

You might remember the Valentine's Day Blizzard. That was February 14, 2007, and the fourth biggest storm to hit Vermont, 25.7 inches of snow.

March 6 and 7 of 2011 saw 25.8 inches of snow, making it the third biggest storm in Vermont.

Our number two storm, was Christmas 1969. It lasted three days and Vermonters saw 29.8 inches.

And the top snowiest storm was seven years ago.

It was January 2 and 3, 2010, with 33.1 inches of snow.