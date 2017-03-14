Storm brings dangerous driving conditions

Falling snow had Vermont's roads largely to itself Tuesday, bringing travel to a near standstill.

Railways rest under a fresh blanket of powder.

The airport resembles a high-tech ghost town, but for some exchange students flying back to Lima it may serve as a hotel.

"Maybe waiting for another flight, or maybe sleep here," student Luis Soto said.

Plow drivers won't be getting much sleep Tuesday night. Even when they're done, they won't be going home, many sleeping in their trucks, a lucky few on garage couches. That's a lesson learned from 2007's Valentine's Day Blizzard.

"We sent people home at night to get some rest and what we found was come morning, they couldn't get in," said Erik Filkhorn of VTrans.

Filkhorn says drifting snow will be the biggest challenge for those who absolutely must drive.

It's all new for Evan Marnell. He only got his license two months ago

Reporter Kyle Midura: So, fair to say you've never driven in anything like what we're expecting today.

Evan Marnell: Yeah, that's about right.

But he says his parents trust his ability and the car.

Kyle Midura: Do you trust yourself out here?

Evan Marnell: You know, that's a better question.

Some who don't trust themselves behind the wheel let the bus do the driving Tuesday in Burlington, though it ran a bit behind schedule. Paul Simmons planned on staying off the roads but the regular rider says he's lived through worse storms.

"It has to get three-and-a-half feet before it gets to be a real problem," Simmons said.