Vermonters rush to prepare for winter whiteout

Between grocery stores and hardware stores, there was a mad dash to prepare for this blizzard.

In Colchester, the rush was on for ice melter. Bibens Ace Hardware says they sold a ton of the stuff before the flakes started flying Tuesday morning.

Other customers trickled in for more snow essentials like shovels and sleds. Stores say this last-minute storm is really messing with their seasonal displays.

"Snow shovels and hoses. So, spring in Vermont. You never quite know when you can make the switch. So, we packed up a lot of our winter goods but we always leave them accessible. We had most of our spring stuff out, but we quickly scrambled and brought out the winter goods for the next few days at least and we're ready," said Peter Casselman, Bibens Ace Hardware.

Like many stores across the region, Ace closed up about three hours early making sure its employees could get home before the roads got too dangerous.