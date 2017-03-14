Police crack down on dangerous drivers in Brandon work zone

Police and other first responders don't get to stay home in a storm. Instead, they were out on the roads cracking down on dangerous drivers. They're looking for drivers using a cellphone because it's sometimes hard to spot from ground level. They use a look-out that's two stories up.

For the past four months, Route 7 in Brandon has been narrowed and speed limits have been lowered as construction crews add a culvert to the flood-prone road. Dozens of signs line the sidewalks urging drivers use caution. But some ignore the warnings, passing through the construction zone distracted by their cellphones.

"The last thing we want is for people to hit one of our workers here on-site. We all have families to go home to," said Mike Marcowski, foreman.

After receiving multiple complaints, the Brandon Police Department began what they call a targeted enforcement action. Two officers park on both side of the construction zone and wait to spot cellphone use.

"It's bad enough to be doing it when you're driving at all but in a construction zone is even worse," said Lt. Kevin Geno, Rutland County Sheriff's Department.

But catching someone in the act can be hard to spot from ground level. An officer can suspect a driver of using a hand-held device but unless they see it, the driver is off the hook. From two stories up and out of site, catching unsuspecting drivers on their phones is much easier.

"What I'm looking for is an operator actually using the phone in their hand," said Chief Chris Brickell, Brandon Police Department.

Once he spots someone, an officer down on the road gets a call.

"The fact of the matter is we're in a work zone here and people's lives are at stake," said Geno.

So, when your caught distracted driving through one there's a heavy price to pay. First offenders not driving commercial vehicles are looking at a $230 fine. That number doubles if caught a second time.

Since January, 62 people have been ticketed.

"Look up and look around. There is more going on in life than what's going on, on the screen on your phone," said Marcowski.

In the two hours we were there, seven drivers were caught and ticketed for using their phones.