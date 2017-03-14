Snowy day shares from Channel 3 viewers

With everything closed, many people in our region stayed home Tuesday and we've been getting pictures of what's happening in your backyard.

There's no way we could safely get to every corner of our coverage area with the way it was snowing, so we turned to social media.

For most of New England it was a snow day. No work and all play. Some say it's perfect weather for perfecting doughnuts.

Not everyone is enjoying the white stuff.

Barbara Crosby in Fair Haven says, "Ya! I highly recommend staying inside."

But the National Guard is toughing it out. Tony Fletcher sent in this shot from Land Navigation Training at Camp Johnson.

Ray Shortsleeves is getting a jump on the cleanup. He was already snow blowing the driveway in Pittsford.

Tammy Friedrich's 10-year-old son is working hard too! This is Carter's second pass at the walkway. A shovel bigger than he is should get the job done in Hyde Park!.

It will be a little while before the Leggett Family gets to use this pool in Essex.

But in Rutland, Paddington and Honey are diving right in. Her owner tells us she's blind, but it's not slowing her down.

Speaking of fun in the sun.

"Cancun here we come," said Heather Gamelin.

But not til Friday... the snowstorm of 2017 canceled Heather and Allyssa Gamelin's flight to Mexico. So, they decided to head to the hardware store.

"We are going to spray paint the beach, palm trees and sand and just bring the beach to us," said Heather.

"Make some margaritas. Go out there in our bathing suits. Veg out," said Allyssa,

"Make it a good day. Be positive. It's snow. We're in Vermont. It happens," said Heather.

It's bathing suits and beaches in the bull's-eye of the blizzard.

Keep sending in those shots by email or find us on Facebook or Instagram.