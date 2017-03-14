Vermonters start to dig out

Sean Whitehouse of Burlington was outside for hours Tuesday.

"I had the snowblower out and I was helping the neighbors, too," he said.

He doesn't like snow but is trying to make the best of Tuesday's storm.

"I'm just staying busy. If I go inside, I'm just going to go to bed anyway. Then wake up, they'll be twice as much," Whitehouse said.

Others, like Kate Annis, are putting shoveling off for Wednesday.

"It's cold. It's really cold," she said. "The sidewalks are hard to get around."

Plows were out trying to keep up with the snow. We saw many Vermonters get stuck in their cars. On Shelburne Road, people were pushing their vehicles out of snow piles.

There were also a lot of cross-country skiers out making the best of the conditions.

The snowstorm caused many stores and restaurants to close. Some businesses in downtown Burlington shut their doors around noon. Over in South Burlington, the University Mall closed at 3 p.m. It won't open until noon Wednesday.

"University Mall seldom closes and so when it's a storm like this, you know, we closely monitor things and take other local and state agencies like transportation are doing," said LuAnne Clarke of the University Mall.

Quini Hardy and Jess Perry work at the mall. They say they're relieved to not have to travel in worsening conditions but closing early does affect business.

"It does affect us, and we do get behind on a lot of paperwork," Hardy said. "It just puts more on our plate."

"There's a lot to make up for when it comes to storms like these," Perry said. "Usually we have to end up making up a lot more cash than we usually would have made on the days the storms end up happening."

Many schools and businesses are already planning closings and delays for Wednesday.

