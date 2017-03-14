Quantcast

South Burlington man faces child porn charges

Daniel Feeney
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A South Burlington man faces child pornography charges.

Investigators say they received a tip that Daniel Feeney had uploaded child porn on his Yahoo and Skype accounts.

He was arrested and held on $20,000 bail.

