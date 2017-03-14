Emergency crews rescue driver hit by train in Colchester

Quantcast

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

In the midst of the storm, emergency responders had to rescue a driver who got hit by a train.

Colchester police say it happened at around 4:15 p.m. at the south set of railroad tracks off East Road.

Police say 27-year-old Len Williams of Milton stalled his car on the tracks and he was not able to move forward. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours.

