Champlain Bridge reopens following crashes

ADDISON, Vt. -

By Tuesday evening, a three-foot snow drift severed a critical commuter link between Vermont and New York.

Some people waited more than two and a half hours before they could cross the Champlain Bridge which connects Addison, Vermont and Crown Point, New York.

Police say there were multiple crashes.

The bridge has now reopened.

