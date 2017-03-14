Monitoring the snowstorm with VTrans

State officials are monitoring the storm and tracking the most dangerous areas.

The heavy snow and strong winds mean that keeping track of the conditions is tough.

We went to the VTrans Transportation Management Center in Berlin to see how they track the storm and Vermont roadways.

At 511Vermont you can track the latest and live conditions from sensors on the roadways across the state. Officials are looking at surface temperature and winds which are very big factors during a blizzard.

In Williston, cameras are tracking a lot of accidents and slide-offs. State police are saying they don't want to risk sending out a tow truck. Police are telling drivers to leave their cars there until the storm rolls through.

All of this data helps VTrans determine where their crews need to go. If you want to know where the crews are headed you can go to the VTrans plow map which shows you where the truck are across the state. The plows will be out until about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.