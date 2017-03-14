Quantcast

Keeping Vermont free of bird flu

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A recent outbreak of avian influenza in the Midwest had us asking questions about what's being done to keep birds safe in our region. Assistant State Veterinarian Shelley Mehlenbacher told us more about what's being done in Vermont to keep our chickens healthy. Watch the video to see.

