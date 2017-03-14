Hoopcats first practice in Milwaukee

Tuesday, March 14th
The UVM men's basketball team beat the storm out of Burlington by leaving on Monday. Tuesday, the Cats took to the practice court at Marquette University for their first workout in Milwaukee ahead of Thursday's NCAA Tournament opener against Purdue. WCAX sports reporter Scott Fleishman is in Milwaukee with the Cats.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.