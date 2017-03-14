Quantcast

Hoopcats first practice in Milwaukee

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday, March 14th

The UVM men's basketball team beat the storm out of Burlington by leaving on Monday.  Tuesday, the Cats took to the practice court at Marquette University for their first workout in Milwaukee ahead of Thursday's NCAA Tournament opener against Purdue.  WCAX sports reporter Scott Fleishman is in Milwaukee with the Cats.

