Vermont House advances governor's immigration bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House of Representatives has voted to advance a bill giving the governor greater control over how and when the state's police forces are used by the federal government in the wake of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The vote was 110-24 on Tuesday to advance the bill to a final debate and vote, with Republicans divided over the issue.

The measure, which has already unanimously passed the Senate, would empower the governor to approve agreements between police and federal agents who want to identify and remove immigrants. It also would bar police in some instances from providing information on residents to federal agents.

The legislation is supported by Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who helped craft it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.