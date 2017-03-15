Wednesday travel conditions

Local and state plows are out in full force Wednesday getting roads cleared.

A lot of people are waking up to cars covered in snow. While people are digging out, VTrans crews are busy, too. VTrans says the highways are passable now but they strongly advise people to avoid going out on any roads unless it's absolutely necessary. They say a fleet of plows just got on the roads at 5 a.m. They used a skeleton crew overnight and now plows are out clearing state roads.

Plow trucks made progress overnight getting grocery store parking lots cleared. By 3:30 a.m., we saw them out on back roads removing more than a foot of snow that piled up.

"My flight hasn't been canceled yet," said Kate Annis from Burlington, "I'm going through Atlanta, so fingers crossed."

Travelers like Annis are waking up hoping to get out of town. Annis' flight is one of 11 canceled Wednesday. The JetBlue flight to JFK is still scheduled.

If you're traveling by train or bus, you're impacted, too. Amtrak service is not running in Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Vermont Transit lines canceled bus services Wednesday and will be back running Thursday, according to their website.

People who work at University Mall in South Burlington don't have to be there until noon. Managers made the decision to delay opening to be on the safe side.

"University Mall seldom closes and so when it's a storm like this," says LuAnne Clarke from the University Mall, "we closely monitor things and take other local and state agencies like transportation are doing."

Overnight, Milton police say a plow truck hit a 500-gallon propane tank on Mears Road. Officials say no one was hurt and it is all cleared up now.