Woman charged with embezzling $30K from dental practice

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman has been charged with embezzling about $30,000 from the dental practice where she worked.

The Rutland Herald reports that 49-year-old Karen Valach denied two felony charges of embezzlement on Monday in Rutland criminal court. She was freed on conditions.

Police say Valach, of Pittsford, worked as part of the front desk staff at Cornerstone Dentistry where she handled monetary deposits.

Police say a doctor had discovered in October that Valach had taken home the daily deposit slips and she instructed her to return them. Police say the doctor told them that the slips had been altered when Valach brought them back.

In November, police say Valach told the doctor she had been taking money from the practice since January of the previous year.

