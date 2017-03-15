Skier found unresponsive at New Hampshire resort dies

Quantcast

NEWBURY, N.H. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a skier who was found unresponsive near an intermediate trail at the Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire.

The Valley News reports resort officials say the ski patrol was alerted to a nonresponsive skier in his mid-40s off the Skyway trail at Mount Sunapee in Newbury on Sunday.

Officials say the patrol administered CPR to the skier. He was taken to New London Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is under investigation.

