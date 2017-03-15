Quantcast

NH man gets prison in 2015 crash that killed pedestrian

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a crash that killed one pedestrian and injured another.

Aaron Moeller pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and reckless conduct in Sullivan Superior Court on Tuesday under a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 3 ½ to 7 years in state prison.

The 25-year-old Unity man originally faced four charges that included aggravated driving under the influence in the September 2015 crash that killed 44-year-old Christa Osgood and injured Kenneth Lavigne of Newport.

Authorities say Moeller was driving north on state Route 12 in Claremont when his vehicle drifted off the road and then traveled back on, hitting the victims in the process.

Moeller's attorney called the sentence "appropriate."

