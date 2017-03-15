NY Senate, Assembly back 'farm-to-foodbank' idea

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A proposal that would give New York farmers a tax credit for donating fruits, vegetables and other products to food banks is gaining momentum in Albany.

The Republican-controlled state Senate and the Democratic-led Assembly both included the measure in their recommended state budgets this week.

Farmers already donate millions of pounds of food every year, but say a tax credit for donations would reduce the costs of harvesting and transporting surplus crops that would otherwise go to waste.

The idea is also supported by environmentalists and anti-hunger advocates who say it will reduce food waste and help poor New Yorkers get access to healthy fruits and vegetables.

The tax credit's fate may rest with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has vetoed the idea before because it wasn't included in the budget.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.