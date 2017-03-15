Quantcast

Group aims to make Adirondacks more diverse - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Group aims to make Adirondacks more diverse

Posted: Updated:

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - A group dedicated to increasing cultural diversity in the Adirondacks is becoming more active.

The newly renamed Adirondack Diversity Initiative aims to bring change to the park through projects in training and education, arts and culture, marketing and economic development.

Members of the old diversity council decided a more formal organization with a budget and professional staff was needed. The group has already begun fundraising.

Chris Morris of the Adirondack Foundation says the importance and urgency of diversity issues is more apparent than ever.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.