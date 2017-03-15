Group aims to make Adirondacks more diverse

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - A group dedicated to increasing cultural diversity in the Adirondacks is becoming more active.

The newly renamed Adirondack Diversity Initiative aims to bring change to the park through projects in training and education, arts and culture, marketing and economic development.

Members of the old diversity council decided a more formal organization with a budget and professional staff was needed. The group has already begun fundraising.

Chris Morris of the Adirondack Foundation says the importance and urgency of diversity issues is more apparent than ever.

