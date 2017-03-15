Snow gift: Major snowstorm gives big boost to NY ski areas

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) - This week's major storm has given a big boost to upstate New York ski areas after an erratic winter of big snowfalls followed by extended warm spells.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority says Belleayre Ski Resort in the Catskills received 32 inches of snow from Tuesday's nor'easter, while in the Adirondacks, Gore Mountain received 2 feet and Whiteface Mountain got 40 inches, with more snow in Wednesday's forecast.

The storm brought lesser amounts to western New York, but the 9 inches that fell in Ellicottville were welcomed at Holiday Valley and HoliMont, the two ski areas located in the town 40 miles south of Buffalo. Heavy early winter snowfalls melted away during a warmer-than-usual January followed by a late February stretch that featured high temperatures in the 60s and 70.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.