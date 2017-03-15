Allaire sworn in as Rutland mayor

Thousands of U.S. soldiers will likely be called to the war zone in Afghanistan. Vermont's National Guard played a pivotal role in that war-torn country in 2010. Will they be sent back?
Thousands of U.S. soldiers will likely be called to the war zone in Afghanistan. Vermont's National Guard played a pivotal role in that war-torn country in 2010. Will they be sent back?
Investigators say an Essex man was drunk when he abandoned his 4-year-old in his smashed up car after a hit-and-run. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
Investigators say an Essex man was drunk when he abandoned his 4-year-old in his smashed up car after a hit-and-run. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing and possessing heroin, and possessing guns as part of drug-trafficking.
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing and possessing heroin, and possessing guns as part of drug-trafficking.
Prosecutors say a Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as a leader in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of crack and heroin in Rutland County.
Prosecutors say a Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as a leader in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of crack and heroin in Rutland County.
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Danby Thursday night.
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Danby Thursday night.
Vermont is joining an investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies unlawfully marketed and sold opiates, contributing to the country's drug epidemic and a record number of overdose deaths.
Vermont is joining an investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies unlawfully marketed and sold opiates, contributing to the country's drug epidemic and a record number of overdose deaths.
If you got a parking ticket in downtown Burlington while using the Park Mobile app, you may want to check the ticket to make sure it's correct.
If you got a parking ticket in downtown Burlington while using the Park Mobile app, you may want to check the ticket to make sure it's correct.
An update on the mishandling of data at Vermont's second-largest hospital.
An update on the mishandling of data at Vermont's second-largest hospital.