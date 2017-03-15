Quantcast

Scott concerned about GOP plan to repeal Obamacare - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Scott concerned about GOP plan to repeal Obamacare

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Phil Scott Gov. Phil Scott
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Obamacare? Trumpcare? There's a political battle going on in Washington over what health care rules we all have to live under.

In Vermont, hospital CEOs say the GOP plan could be devastating for patients' health and their own financial health.

"The House proposal as written wouldn't be advantageous for Vermont," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.  

Breaking with the GOP, Scott is joining the list of Republicans worried about their party's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare.

"We would lose hundreds of millions of dollars and many of the Medicaid folks, in particular, would lose insurance, so this doesn't work for Vermont," said Scott. 

Getting rid of President Obama's signature health plan has been a rallying cry for some GOP lawmakers since it was signed into law 7 years ago. But this plan working its way through the U.S. House has a growing list of critics. The Congressional Budget office just this week announced the GOP plan's mix of cuts, restrictions and tax breaks could leave 24 million Americans without health insurance.

In a conference call Wednesday morning, Vermont hospital CEOs and Congressman Peter Welch talked about the potentially dangerous impact of the GOP plan on Vermonters.

"Vermont could see a $200 million hit, a reduction in fed health care dollars. The threat to hospitals in Vermont in the increase in uncompensated care is enormous," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

"It puts Medicaid at risk. This American Health Care Act would harm low-income people here in Vermont including those with disabilities, pregnant women, so many others," said Jeff Tieman, Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.