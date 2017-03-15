All that snow piling up is breaking records. So where does this storm stack up in the top 10? As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, this is Burlington's second largest storm on record with about 30 inches. And it is Burlington's biggest March snowstorm ever.

You might not know that the snowfall numbers are recorded at Burlington's airport every hour by using a ruler marked to the nearest tenth of an inch, as well as a snowboard.

"They're pretty much the same as any other place. You've got to go out once an hour and measure the new snow. And every six hours you've got to measure the depth of the snow," said Peggie Potter, a senior aviation weather observer.

The hourly observations get added to produce the official storm total. Meanwhile, the snowboard gets cleared every six hours to reduce snow compaction.

