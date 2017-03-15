Neighbors help neighbors dig out

For most cleaning up is a chore or inconvenience, others have far more at stake.

On Day Two of the Winter Whiteout, Vermonters' focus shifts from the roads to their own backyard.

"You go all the way down and kind of do a deadlift with it," said Peter Vondoepp, Burlington resident.

Though most only targeted the driveway.

"I'd like to get my kids out here, but they're teenagers and still sleeping," said Vondoepp. "I decided I would probably wait until April, then I saw my neighbors hard at it and I figured I should, you know, do my civic duty."

Not everyone employed the same strategy. Some drivers decided to plow through without a plow.

Most of Vondoepp's neighbors let snow blowers do the heavy lifting.

"There's definitely some envy," said Vondoepp.

"I think it was as much effort to fix that as it would have been to shovel my driveway. So, it kind of evened out," said Dave Mora, Burlington.

Right next door, only clearing the snow kept Dave Mora from fresh powder at the mountain.

An extra set of hands could speed things up.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Kids home, you got him doing manual labor?

Mora: Um, no, he's eating snow, but he'll get a shovel eventually.

For some getting to the driveway required getting out the door.

Midura: Do you guys need a hand digging out?

Allison Benner: Yeah, we kind of got buried.

We found a few residents snowed in with no way out, including downstairs and upstairs neighbors in the New North End.

Others had already come to the aid of 102-year-old Francois Bourgeois before we arrived.

"All good neighbors, can't complain," said Bourgeois.

He's seen a handful of storms like this one in his time. Bourgeois says he appreciates the assist, but insists he and his wife could get out on their own if it became necessary.

"Hey, I'm still kicking," said Bourgeois.