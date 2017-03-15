Shelburne kids celebrate snow day

Many kids haven't had school over the past two days, but once the snow let up they wasted no time getting outside.

"I was just like whoa, snow day again," said Stella Ewald.

As the snow started to stall, a bunch of kids found a goldmine behind the Shelburne post office.

"It is very powdery. There's a ton of snow," said Lewis Kerest, Shelburne.

The snow freshly piled up after a big winter blast.

"My first thought was to come here and come sledding," said Lewis.

"It's easy to get here and you can't beat it. Free and easy," said Julie Dumas, Shelburne.

Some took turns to figure out the best ride down. Sleds and saucers were skipping and sliding with all ages on board.

Others put boots in boards and tried to make it to the end of the slope. There were lots of lanes to be made and tubing tactics to nail down.

Lewis: I guess it would be like running and jumping on to your sled face first.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Are you a pro at that?

Lewis: Not particularly...

Dumont: Working on it?

Lewis: Yep!

This sixth-grader felt a special connection thanks to the Weather Channel's name for the storm.

"My name's Stella, so this storm is sort of like not named after me, but we have the same name," said Stella.

Snow up to the knee at times, it got hard to see. The blizzard's bursts of wind helped out sledding conditions.

"They're actually pretty good. I thought that it would be really powdery and too hard to hike up, but since the drafts of snow in different places it's easier to hike up," said Stella.

For a lot of these kids, this is their second snow day in a row. They're just happy to be spending it here.