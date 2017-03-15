Viewers share snow stories: Kayaking through the storm

Your viewer photos came in almost as quick as the snow. We wanted to share some of our favorites.

Slammed with snow and 23-year-old Andrew Martin went right for his kayak.

Mom Tina says her kids were just looking to have a little fun in Websterville.

Meanwhile, a fun first date turned to trouble for Ciara St. Armour‎. He said, "It's Only Snow." They got stuck and then her dad had to come pull them out.

Dads were on sidewalk duty, too. Timothy Howard with 2-year-old Kullen were on quality control! Other kids like Blake and Cohen Brady and Stella in Swanton were ready to jump right in.

Our four-legged friends were ready for action, too, eager to get covered in one to two feet of snow.

While kids opted for snowsuits, some adults like John from Duxbury decided a winter storm was the perfect time to swim. Elizabeth was ready for the water, too! So were Heather and Allyssa Gamelin. When their flight to Mexico was canceled these two ladies opted for a good time right in their own front yard.

"We are going to spraypaint the beach, palm trees and sand and just bring the beach to us," Heather said.

"Make some margaritas. Go out there in our bathing suits. Veg out," Allyssa said.

"Make it a good day. Be positive. It's snow. We're in Vermont. It happens," Heather said.

And keep 'em coming. If you have photos to share, send them to us online or in our email.