WCAX viewers share snow cleanup

Many of you shared what Wednesday's cleanup or play looked like at your homes. Here are some of the best pictures and video we've gathered so far.

A slow-mo shot from Lydia Bechard Witham captured what the first steps out the door were like for many kids in the morning.

Lynn Vandermiller's 4-year-old grandson Nathan was ready to go to work in his car, but like many commuters in the morning, he found it snowed in!

Meanwhile, Ben's first snowfall may have been a bit overwhelming. The 4-year-old is visiting Manchester with his family and their flight got canceled. A Louisiana boy was seen making the most of it, though.

There was plenty of snow for a snow angel, maybe a bit too much in Fairfax.

Helpers Kolton and Kalvin took a break from shoveling to do some stair sledding in Georgia.

Single file, please! This line of pooches cut a nice path through 2 feet of snow in Johnson at Mountain Dog Daycare!

And 30 inches and counting wasn't a problem for golden mix Ellie who cleared a path for Boston terrier Maggie to Kris Connolly's chicken coop in Belvidere.

And digging a path for pooch wasn't going to happen for Meagan in St. Albans, so she dug a tunnel to the steps instead.

Only in Vermont, that's what Paul Grenier said about this sight he spotted in West Berlin, snow blowers and shorts.

No one is going to be taking groceries home in for a while! Michal spotted these buried shopping carts in Swanton.

If you can't go grocery shopping or to work, there's always hanging out and drinking a beer in the river. We just hope Jon in Duxbury didn't get frostbite!

