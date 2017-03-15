NY budget talks to heat up after Assembly, Senate plans pass

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Help may be coming for students at New York's public universities after lawmakers in Albany backed plans to increase tuition assistance.

The Republican-led Senate and the Democratic Assembly endorsed competing budget proposals Wednesday that increase tuition assistance for college students.

Both chambers also want to increase investments in public schools and the state's aging water infrastructure.

The details will be worked out in negotiations between top lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has his own $152 state budget proposal.

Some of the debate will focus on policy measures linked to the budget, such as a call to end New York's practice of prosecuting 16- and 17-year-olds as adults and another allowing Uber and Lyft to expand upstate.

A final budget vote is expected by April 1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.