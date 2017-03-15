A snow safety tip that could save your life

"It could have saved my life... and Carolyn's," Bill Barnes said.

Bill Barnes did what most of us did mid-blizzard-- tried to get a jump on the cleanup by snow blowing around his wife's car. He didn't think about where the white stuff was landing. Exhausted, he went inside and turned on the news. That's when he heard a warning on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m.:

"Make sure to keep any heating or exhaust vents clear at your homes," Anchor Kristin Kelly said Tuesday.

It was a warning about staying alive in a storm by checking your heating systems.

"I had never thought about it before, but thank goodness she mentioned it exactly at the moment I sat down," Barnes said. "So I ran out here with no coat, waded through the snow and it was about half covered."

Firefighters tell us you should not think of these as vents. They are exhaust ports and that's why they are so dangerous and it's so important to keep them clear. They're typically installed about 18-24 inches off the ground, but in a snowstorm like this when you have blowing winds, it is really important to keep an eye on these, regardless of the height.

"Remember, the carbon monoxide detector sounds like the smoke alarm. The difference is it's three beeps for a smoke alarm, four beeps for carbon monoxide detector," South Burlington Deputy Fire Chief Terry Francis said.

If snow clogs these exhaust ports, carbon monoxide will get pushed into your home. It's called the silent killer because it's colorless, odorless and tasteless.

"If you have symptoms of the flu and everyone in the family has symptoms of the flu, you likely have a carbon monoxide issue," Francis said.

Look for symptoms like headaches, nausea, drowsiness or vision disturbances. Also, if the air in your house starts to smell funny and taste salty that's aldehyde. Another sign it's time to get out and call for help.

"Call us," Francis said. "We've never seen anyone die of embarrassment. We've seen a lot of people die because of ignorance."

Plus, it's a service your tax dollars pay for.

"I've got it embedded in my brain," Bill Barnes said.

Barnes is thankful he learned his lesson before it was too late.

"Thank you, Channel 3," Barnes said.

In a storm like this, you should be checking these exhaust ports two to three times a day. They can be fine one minute, then a wind gust could cover them.

CO poisoning can become deadly in just a few hours or up to a day depending on the efficiency of your heating system. Go out and check them!