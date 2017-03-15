Quantcast

Jackknifed truck slows interstate traffic - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Jackknifed truck slows interstate traffic

Posted: Updated:
RICHMOND, Vt. -

A jackknifed truck slowed traffic on Interstate 89 near Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

The northbound tractor-trailer went off the road and partly into the median.

Vermont State Police had to close the left lane for about an hour.

Investigators say the driver, Andrew Burdeaux, 31, of Longview, Texas, was driving too fast for conditions and lost control. He was ticketed for failing to maintain control.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.