Disabled veterans hit the slopes in Stowe

A group of disabled veterans is hitting the slopes this week in Stowe. The races and training are an effort to bring attention to adaptive programs that help thousands of veterans around the country.

You could say Kyle Moxley is an adrenaline junkie. The former Army specialist was wounded by a roadside bomb in Iraq back in 2004, leaving him with partial paralysis on much of his right side.

"Shrapnel blew up through the truck and it severed everything but the bone in my right arm," said Moxley.

Although the Colorado native was never much of a skier, he's taken it up in a big way over the last four years.

"I needed something more, more adrenaline, more fulfilling, so I went and tried skiing," said Moxley.

Moxley is one of 16 wounded warriors hitting the slopes this week at Stowe. The races and training were organized to benefit the group Disabled Sports USA. Kirk Bauer, the group's director and a veteran who lost a leg in Vietnam, says skiing and other adaptive sports can be transformative.

"Success for us is someone learning the sport and being able to do the sport for the rest of their life. That's all we want them to be able to do, but we also like to organize extreme sports events that really show how capable our warrior are even after their disabilities after being blown up and shot up in Iraq and Afghanistan," said Bauer.

Disabled Sports USA works with thousands of veterans around the country teaching those adaptive sports. Some of the $750,000 raised this week by American International Group Inc. will help go toward a climb of Mt. McKinley in Alaska coming up in May.

The veterans include double amputees on snowboards, stand-up skiers and monoskis. Moxley is so hardcore you could call him an adaptive-adaptive athlete. He usually stand-up skis with one pole, but after blowing out his knee skiing, he's learning the monoski until he recovers. At a time when many veterans are turning to suicide and substance abuse, Moxley says adaptive sports gives them another path.

"To keep the veterans focused on not just this goal, let’s go with this goal, oh you can do this. Now we're stepping up. It gives them a track of mind to just keep going," said Moxley.

Although he does it for adrenaline, Moxley, like many others say they're also focused on a dream of someday qualifying for the U.S Paralympic Team.