Mattress sidelines Burlington sidewalk plow

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Spring was just around the corner for Burlington Public Works, but not the kind of spring they were hoping for.

One of their sidewalk tractors chewed up a mattress.

Someone left the mattress on a sidewalk and it got completely covered in snow.

The run-in left the sidewalk plow out of commission.

Public Works asks people to help keep items off city roads and sidewalks.

