Northern NY slammed by snowstorm

The Adirondacks got slammed by the snowstorm. In some spots, they had more than 40 inches.

Just a few weeks ago, trails were spotty and bare at the Dewey Recreational Center and the village had to truck in snow for the World Snowshoe Championships. Now, they've got the exact opposite problem. Village officials say they got at least 3 feet of snow and they've been clearing the streets all day.

Plow trucks worked through the night Tuesday to keep the roads clear in the village of Saranac Lake. By that evening, the streets were covered in close to 30 inches of snow. Downtown streets were closed for hours Wednesday as crews continued to clear snow and truck it out of the roadways.

"Predicting snow up here in Saranac Lake has been a tough call. We could have used it for our snowshoe races, but it's here today. We've got great skiing. A lot of people were out cross-country skiing right through Main Street today, and it should stick around for another week or two, so the winter continues," said Mayor Clyde Rabideau.

Around 20 miles down the road in Wilmington, Whiteface Mountain got 40 inches of new snow. Avid skier Jake Sporn was out at sunrise to get to the trails Wednesday morning.

40 inches of fresh snow here at @SkiWhiteface mountain. Tune in tonight starting at 5 on channel 3. https://t.co/8Rqaj5cGsa — Rose Gomez (@WCAX_Rose) March 15, 2017

"I was amazed what I saw this morning getting to my car. I was digging out for a couple hours, 2 feet of snow on top of the car and here I expected more. Forty plus inches here, average 40 inches, so it was more than I expected," said Sporn.

The resort was packed with skiers and riders ready to test the new snow. Sporn says he was waist deep in powder on the mountain.

"Tons of people on the trails. They're all enjoying themselves jumping around. Anybody falls, you got a cushion to fall on, so they're laughing as they're falling over covered in snow. It's amazing," said Sporn.

Over 60 trails were open and officials hope it will extend the mountain's season into April.

"Few weeks back I think all of us looked around and were like, 'Oh no, what's going to happen to our season?' But we knew that something was coming, and we're really excited to have this fresh snow," said Chris Rosenquest, Whiteface marketing manager.