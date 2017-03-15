Air travel takes off again after storm

Big snow can mean big problems at airports. Through the course of the storm, the Burlington International Airport was forced to cancel 40 flights.
Now that the snow has subsided, operations are returning to normal. That means travelers like Jill Lewis of Colchester are looking forward to finally making it to their destinations.
"We came over Monday actually and changed our reservations. We were supposed to have been on a 6 a.m. flight this morning and they already knew Monday that there wasn't going to be one. But he said this 12 o'clock flight is still going, so we had rebooked for 12 o'clock today," Lewis said.
Despite the cancellations, the airport never closed thanks to nonstop snow-removal efforts.
A Duxbury man faces burglary charges.
Thousands of U.S. soldiers will likely be called to the war zone in Afghanistan. Vermont's National Guard played a pivotal role in that war-torn country in 2010. Will they be sent back?
Investigators say an Essex man was drunk when he abandoned his 4-year-old in his smashed up car after a hit-and-run. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing and possessing heroin, and possessing guns as part of drug-trafficking.
Prosecutors say a Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as a leader in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of crack and heroin in Rutland County.
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Danby Thursday night.
Vermont is joining an investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies unlawfully marketed and sold opiates, contributing to the country's drug epidemic and a record number of overdose deaths.
If you got a parking ticket in downtown Burlington while using the Park Mobile app, you may want to check the ticket to make sure it's correct.
