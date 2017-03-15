Air travel takes off again after storm

Big snow can mean big problems at airports. Through the course of the storm, the Burlington International Airport was forced to cancel 40 flights.

Now that the snow has subsided, operations are returning to normal. That means travelers like Jill Lewis of Colchester are looking forward to finally making it to their destinations.

"We came over Monday actually and changed our reservations. We were supposed to have been on a 6 a.m. flight this morning and they already knew Monday that there wasn't going to be one. But he said this 12 o'clock flight is still going, so we had rebooked for 12 o'clock today," Lewis said.

Despite the cancellations, the airport never closed thanks to nonstop snow-removal efforts.