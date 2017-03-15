Quantcast

Cuomo: NY trooper died from illness contracted during 9-11

NEW YORK -

A New York state trooper from our region has died. He's said to be yet another victim of the 9/11 attack.

Trooper Brian Falb passed away on Monday. Governor Andrew Cuomo says his death was from an illness Falb contracted during his assignment at the World Trade Center site following September 11, 2001.

Falb served his entire 18-year career with Troop B based in Ray Brook and lived in Morrisonville.

He leaves behind a wife and four children. 

