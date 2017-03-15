Does Vermont need a Media Shield Law?

One of the measures the Vermont Legislature will be taking up this session is a shield law for Vermont journalists.

WCAX is a sponsor of this bill. Video of the 2004 Red Sox riot on campus at UVM is the reason why. When the Red Sox beat the Yankees more than 1,000 students rioted, some flipped cars and did property damage. UVM Police wanted our unedited video that did not air on TV to help them make arrests. We don't give raw video to the police without a court order. The case went to the Vermont Supreme Court, which ordered WCAX to turn over that raw video.

Our lobbyist says that case leaves the media vulnerable.

Paul Heintz is the political editor of Seven Days. He joined us on "The :30" to talk about this bill and why it is important. Watch the video to see.