T-Rex helps shovel snow across Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. -

Ryan and Buffy Garrand got a bit of help with their shoveling from a T-Rex!

The dinosaur struggled a bit, maybe it's the short arms? The cold? Either way, he eventually switched over to a snow blower and took a break to go running around instead into the snowbanks that were piled up everywhere.

T-Rex was apparently making the rounds. He was also spotted in Middlebury across from the Natural Foods Co-op helping a business shovel out.

This T-Rex reached a little bit higher to help knock some of the snow off of some of the planter boxes on the side of the building.

