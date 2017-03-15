Vt. ski resorts celebrate big snow totals

At Bolton Valley, the resort says they got 45 inches of snow. Skiers and snowboarders were out all day Wednesday, enjoying waist-deep powder.

"This is the first time I've ever skied in powder like this which is really cool,” said Jenni Cavanaugh, Waitsfield.

Cavanaugh left work early to spend the day skiing in the freshly fallen snow.

"Warm up and then head back out for a couple more runs,” said Cavanaugh. “With this much snow, it's a lot of fun. It doesn't hurt when you fall, which is nice."

Skyler Veselis has skied his whole life. He says he looks forward to taking on the trails in conditions like this.

“I was referring to winter in the past tense to people at work, and to have this big storm roll through has been great," said Veselis.

The kids we talked to were thrilled to spend their snow day on the mountain.

"This morning we shoveled a lot and then we came here to have fun," said Gavin Murphy, Williston.

“There was so much powder. I got stuck a couple times,” said Nate Geoff of Montpelier. "It was really fun."

Bolton Valley was one of many resorts packed Wednesday. People also floated through fresh powder at Sugarbush. Stowe officials say skiers and snowboarders started heading their way on Monday to get a full week with prime conditions.

"It's a really great way to rebound from the snow surfaces that we had after the brief thaw in February, so this is amazing right now. I'm sure it will be open until late April,” said Jeff Wise, Stowe Mountain Resort.

Ski Vermont says massive storms like this one fuel business in the ski industry, which contributes $1.6 billion a year to the state of Vermont. A couple of weeks back, record-warm temperatures caused about a third of Vermont's trails to shut down. Ski Vermont says with the snow from this week's storm, almost 80 percent of the state's trails are ready to ride.

"It's going to be a great weekend," said Veselis.

"Get some runs in before it all melts, which is inevitable," said Cavanaugh.

Sixty-four trails were open at Bolton Valley on Wednesday. The resort hopes to have all 71 trails open Friday.