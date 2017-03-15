Quantcast

Hoopcats ready to Dance

Wednesday, March 15th

The UVM men's basketball team faces Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night in Milwaukee.  On Wednesday, the Cats held their official practice at the Bradley Center, site of Thursday's game.  As the clock counts down to game time, the fact that a dream for all of these players is about to be realized is starting to hit home.

