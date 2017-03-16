Missing woman found dead in Poultney

A gruesome discovery inside a snow-covered home in Poultney. It's where Vermont State Police say they found Alexandra Rooker, 26, Wednesday.

“We went to execute that search warrant at Wayne Oddo's house and, at that time, we discovered the deceased at the residence,” said Maj. Glenn Hall of the Vermont State Police.

Oddo's alleged drug house on Morse Hollow Road is where investigators say the Fair Haven woman was last seen alive.

They say they talked to Oddo about Rooker when she was reported missing March 8 but at that time he was telling a different story.

“He acknowledged that she had been there at the residence but said that she had left and was no longer there,” said Hall.

Authorities came back with a federal search warrant and that's when Oddo admitted Rooker was inside. He claimed she had died a week earlier from a drug overdose but he didn't tell anyone. Now, investigators are trying to figure out if his story adds up.

“I can say that they used drugs together and that they knew each other,” said Hall.

Hall says Rooker's death is suspicious and that Oddo admits he is an addict and allowed people to deal from his home. Police are now investigating if it was drugs that killed Rooker. An autopsy revealed there was no trauma.

"If this does turn out to be a drug overdose, specifically heroin, this is another example of a tragedy and the devastation that can be caused by heroin,” Hall said.

Oddo was taken into federal custody Wednesday and is being held on gun charges.

Related Story:

Vermont State Police search for missing Fair Haven woman