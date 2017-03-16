UVM basketball brings Vt. grandpa, grandson together

For more than 20 years, Brian Duvall has been watching UVM basketball games... but never alone.

"It's cool to be with my grandpa," he said.

Brian and his grandfather, Bob Carman, can be found in one of two places when the men's Hoopcats are on the court: in Bob's sports cave basement in Colchester or at the Patrick Gym, where they hold season tickets.

"Watching games with him, he always asks when we get there, 'You hungry, Brian? You ready for some hot dogs?' 'Yep, I'm ready,'" Brian said.

"It gives us time to talk sports together and sort of razz each other on each's favorite team. He's not a Red Sox fan!" Bob said.

Baseball rivalries aside, they bond over watching players like Anthony Lamb and Payton Henson.

Bob started taking Brian to women's basketball games 25 years ago when Brian was just 3. Soon, they started purchasing season tickets to the men's games. They have gone to just about every home game since.

"The funny part is that the tickets are in my name but I never go!" said Pat Carman, Bob's wife.

But Pat doesn't seem to mind. She smiles, knowing this sport connected two generations.

"The bonding between my grandson and my husband-- it's just amazing," she said.

"It's very nice to have that sports bond," Bob said. "We enjoy our time together."

"I think, win or lose, I get to spend time with my grandpa, so it's always a win for me," Brian said. "It's a bond that can't ever be broken."

Brian and Bob will not be going to Thursday night's game in Milwaukee but they will be watching together and they both think the Cats have got what it takes to beat Purdue.

Tip off for that UVM game is Thursday at 7:27 on TruTV. Click here for a list of where to find TruTV on your cable system.