Springfield opposes Interstate 91 ramp design

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Officials in a Vermont town are opposing the state transportation agency's design to improve safety on the southbound off-ramp at Exit 7 of Interstate 91.

The Rutland Herald reports that the Springfield Select Board agreed Monday to send a letter of protest to Gov. Phil Scott, the Agency of Transportation and the town's legislative leaders to try and get the state's engineers to reverse their decision.

Springfield officials say the state's decision to funnel all traffic through a 90-degree turn and stop sign is "unwise."

The newspaper reports the letter will say the town is opposed to barricading the end of the slip ramp.

The renovations to the intersection are expected to get underway this summer.

