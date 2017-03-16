Bernie Sanders says Trump won't achieve all cuts

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is telling his constituents that President Donald Trump is not going to achieve all the cuts to the federal budget that he wants.

But in a Thursday appearance at a senior center in St. Johnsbury, Sanders said Vermonters should let their public leaders know they oppose the president's proposals.

Sanders began two days of town hall meetings Thursday, the same day that Trump released his proposed federal budget.

Among the topics covered by Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination last year, were attempts by Republicans in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He says there is "no moral reason to give tax breaks to millionaires."

Sanders' two days of meetings will wrap up Friday a meeting in Randolph Center.

