Quantcast

Visitors up slightly at NH rest areas/welcome centers - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Visitors up slightly at NH rest areas/welcome centers

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Travel and Tourism says over 6.8 million people visited state Safety Rest Area/Welcome Information Centers in 2016, a slight increase over 2015.

The Hooksett Northbound center received over 1.9 million visitors, while Hooksett Southbound welcomed over 1.8 million.

The 10 remaining facilities greeted over 3 million visitors.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.