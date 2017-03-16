Visitors up slightly at NH rest areas/welcome centers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Travel and Tourism says over 6.8 million people visited state Safety Rest Area/Welcome Information Centers in 2016, a slight increase over 2015.

The Hooksett Northbound center received over 1.9 million visitors, while Hooksett Southbound welcomed over 1.8 million.

The 10 remaining facilities greeted over 3 million visitors.

