Edelblut says he anonymously contributed to Croydon fund

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says he anonymously contributed $1,000 to help finance a school board's legal battle against the department he now heads.

Edelblut wrote an email to the Executive Council confirming the contribution; he shared it with the Concord Monitor in a story published Thursday. That came days after the Valley News reported Edelblut declined to answer whether he was an unnamed donor to the Croydon School Board's legal defense fund.

Councilor Andru Volinksy said Edelblut should've disclosed the contribution when he was under consideration for commissioner.

Croydon, which only operates an elementary school, got in a court battle with the state in 2015 after using public dollars to send students to a Montessori school. A legislative bill proposes allowing districts that don't teach certain grade levels to send students to private schools using taxpayer dollars.

