Quantcast

Motion seeks to revoke woman's bail in murder-for-hire case - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Motion seeks to revoke woman's bail in murder-for-hire case

Posted: Updated:

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke the bail of a New Hampshire woman who they say has reunited with her ex-boyfriend after she allegedly targeted his new girlfriend last year in a murder-for-hire plot.

Monique Earle has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation to commit murder. Police say she offered to pay an undercover officer to kill the girlfriend in November.

The Valley News reports that Earle has been free on personal recognizance bail. Prosecutors claim in their motion to revoke bail that Earle and her ex-boyfriend are now engaged. They say contact with him is a violation of Earle's conditions of release.

An attorney for the 20-year-old Earle says her client is staying at a shelter in Nashua.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

NH woman pleads not guilty to murder-for-hire case

Police interview heard in hearing for NH murder-for-hire case

Police: NH woman targeted ex's new girlfriend in murder-for-hire plot

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.