Motion seeks to revoke woman's bail in murder-for-hire case

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke the bail of a New Hampshire woman who they say has reunited with her ex-boyfriend after she allegedly targeted his new girlfriend last year in a murder-for-hire plot.

Monique Earle has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation to commit murder. Police say she offered to pay an undercover officer to kill the girlfriend in November.

The Valley News reports that Earle has been free on personal recognizance bail. Prosecutors claim in their motion to revoke bail that Earle and her ex-boyfriend are now engaged. They say contact with him is a violation of Earle's conditions of release.

An attorney for the 20-year-old Earle says her client is staying at a shelter in Nashua.

